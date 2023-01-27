Rs 32,53,500 fines imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said that on the special orders of chief secretary Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi, the process of price checking on a daily basis across the district is in progress. Under which price magistrate was checking the shops on a daily basis to ensure the price control.

He said that the government was taking all possible measures to ensure the supply of essentials items to the citizens at affordable prices, which aimed to provide maximum relief to the people.

DO Industries said that during the last three weeks, inspections of 23,422 shops were conducted by special magistrates, in which 1,330 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations and were fined a total of 32,53,500 rupees, while 45 cases were registered and 640 shopkeepers were arrested.