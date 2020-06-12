UrduPoint.com
Rs 3.25bln Distributed Among Deserving Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 3.25 billion has been distributed among 269,358 deserving families in the district.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifah Shajia here on Friday during her surprise visit to various Ehsaas centers.

She said that financial aid was being provided to deserving families at 20 Ehsaas centers, set up in various parts of the district.

