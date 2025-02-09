Rs. 3.25m Released For Injured Cops Medical Expenses
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered for release of another Rs. 3.25 million to pay for medical expenses of injured personnel from various districts including Lahore.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that Rs. 1.5 million was given to injured constable Muhammad Asim for medical expenses. Rs. 0.
5 million was released to the injured ASI Muhammad Murshid and constable Amir Farooq for medical expenses. Injured ASI Abdul Ghafoor and constable Muhammad Ashfaq were given Rs. 3 lakh each for medical expenses. Injured constable Bilal Arshad was given Rs. 150,000 for medical expenses.
The Compensation Award Committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad approved the release of funds.
