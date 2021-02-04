UrduPoint.com
Rs 3.27 Mln Reimbursed Among Investigating Officers Of Bahawalpur Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:04 PM

Rs 3.27 mln reimbursed among investigating officers of Bahawalpur Police

Cheques of up to the tune of Rs 3.27 million were distributed among investigating officers of Bahawalpur District Police as cost of the investigation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Cheques of up to the tune of Rs 3.27 million were distributed among investigating officers of Bahawalpur District Police as cost of the investigation. District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera distributed the cheques among investigating officers. Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said that the amount of cost of the investigation is reimbursed to the officers in order to ensure transparency and merit in the process of investigation.

He said that investigating officers play a decisive role in any case and it is pertinent that they do their job with utmost honesty and dedication. He said that the hard work of investigating officers results in an adequate penalty to the criminal and justice to the complainant.

Later, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur visited the Resource Management Centre where he was briefed by District Police Officer about the working of the centre. Both the officers laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs of Bahawalpur police.

