Rs. 3.270m Released For Medical Treatment Of Cops

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved additional funds amounting to Rs. 3.270 million and ordered for their release for treatment of police employees and their families.

A police spokesperson said that ASI Ghulam Shabbir Abbas and Constable Munawar Hussain were granted Rs. 5 lakh, each for medical treatment.

Constable Rashid Farooq and Constable Tariq Mehmood were provided Rs. 620,000 for their treatment.

Sub-Inspector Raees Shahzad and Constable Obaidullah were allocated Rs. 2.5 lakh each for medical expenses.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Imran, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, ASI (retd) Masood Khan and driver Constable Muhammad Ramzan were allocated Rs. 1 lakh each for their treatment.

SI (retd) Muhammad Ali, ASI Amjad Ali, and the widow of the late ASI Muhammad Khalid were provided a total of Rs. 2 lakh for medical treatment.

