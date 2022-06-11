UrduPoint.com

Rs. 3.27mln Scholarship Distributed Among 111 Minority Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Minorities Affairs & Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu Saturday distributed educational scholarships worth Rs.3.27 million among 111 minority students of Faisalabad division

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Metropolitan Corporation Hall Faisalabad where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retd) Sohail Ashraf, MPA Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad and others were also present.

The Standing Committee chairman said that the government was committed to providing equal educational opportunities to all segments of society.

Scholarships were also being provided to talented and deserving students belonging to minorities, he added.

He provided scholarship of Rs. 75,000 to 5 matric-level students, Rs. 769,000 to 38 intermediate-level students, Rs. 1.2 million to 40 students of graduation level, Rs. 385,000 to 11 students of master degree level and Rs. 850,000 to 17 students of professional education.

More Stories From Pakistan

