Rs. 32.87 billion disbursed among over 2.73 million families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs. 32.87 billion has been disbursed among more than 2.73 million people until now under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme has been ongoing for the last six days.

The registration process to receive the emergency cash of Rs. 12,000 per family distributed under this scheme is SMS driven, and this has been ongoing for the last two weeks.

To-date, 78.44 million SMS requests have been received. "It is possible that several people from one family apply, hence the number of families applying may be less than this number", said Dr. Sania.

Ehsaas has announced that the SMS campaign will be opened till 19th of this month. Ehsaas has also released an instructional video to explain to people what they should expect.

Dr. Sania also explained that, "In order to incentivize branchless banking operations from operating in the current difficult environment, the Cabinet has approved waiver of advance withholding tax on commission collected under section 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from branchless banking agents".

"We are striving to do all we can to make sure that bonafide branchless banking operators keep their operations open so that maximum number of people are facilitated" she said in a press release.

"However, there will no tolerance for corruption", she further added.

To-date, more than 177 looters have been arrested from the payment points against 140-First Investigation Reports filed in various parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.