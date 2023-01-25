UrduPoint.com

Rs 330 Mln Spent On Construction Of Jauria Hospital: CEO Health

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq has said that 330 million rupees had been spent on the construction site of the 60-bedded hospital at Jaurian near Chakri, out of a total of Rs 652.377 mln approved for the project

He said that despite financial limitations 83 percent of the hospital's construction work had been completed to help ailing segments of society.

The CEO informed that Provincial Development Working Party had approved the revised cost of the project at Rs 652.377 mln, out of which Rs 406.

57 mln was for the construction site while Rs 245.807 mln would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and others.

Dr. Ansar further added that modern healthcare facilities, including ventilators, ultrasound digital beamformers, dental unit, an anesthesia machine with a cardiac monitor, and others would be available at the hospital, which would lessen the burden on the city's health facilities.

He said that the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal land to set up the 60-bedded hospital owned by the Punjab government, and it would be completed soon per the firm's agreement.

