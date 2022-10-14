UrduPoint.com

Rs 330m Modern Bus Terminal Opened At DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rs 330m modern bus terminal opened at DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A modern bus terminal completed at a cost of around Rs 330 million was inaugurated at Dera Ghazi Khan city on Friday.

MNA Zartaj Gul Wazir, MPA Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, commissioner DG Khan Liaquat Ali Chatha, DC Muhammad Anwar Baryar, advisor to CM Tariq Zaman Gujjar were present at the formal opening of the modern bus terminal to regulate inter-city bus operations.

The commissioner said that Punjab's second most modern bus terminal was inaugurated today and added that its cleanliness, security and assistance to elderly people would be outsourced to Madadgar Service. He said that transporters have pledged to donate air conditioners and benches for waiting hall for passengers. A mosque, cafeteria, park would also be set up, he added.

Officials and legislators also availed bus ride on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Mosque (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

2 hours ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

2 hours ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.