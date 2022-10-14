Rs 330m modern bus terminal opened at DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A modern bus terminal completed at a cost of around Rs 330 million was inaugurated at Dera Ghazi Khan city on Friday.

MNA Zartaj Gul Wazir, MPA Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, commissioner DG Khan Liaquat Ali Chatha, DC Muhammad Anwar Baryar, advisor to CM Tariq Zaman Gujjar were present at the formal opening of the modern bus terminal to regulate inter-city bus operations.

The commissioner said that Punjab's second most modern bus terminal was inaugurated today and added that its cleanliness, security and assistance to elderly people would be outsourced to Madadgar Service. He said that transporters have pledged to donate air conditioners and benches for waiting hall for passengers. A mosque, cafeteria, park would also be set up, he added.

Officials and legislators also availed bus ride on the occasion.