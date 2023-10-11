Rs 335.3 mln fine imposed on 2682 power pilferers in 33 days

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2682 power pilferers during last 33 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.335.3 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 7.23 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.157.8 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 2582 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2128 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 906 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.113 million on them under the head of 2.448 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 262 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.41.5 million under 986,000 detection units.

Similarly, 260 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

34.3 million under 663,000 detection units.

He further said that 311 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.34 million under 919,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 80 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.13 million for 276,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 304 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.29.9 million for 644,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 303 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.33.1 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 742,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 208 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.28.7 million for 574,000 detection units, spokesman added.