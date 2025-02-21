Rs. 3.35m Released For Cops Medical Treatment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved the release of an additional Rs. 3.35 million to cover medical expenses for police personnel injured in the line of duty.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 1.
5 million has been allocated for Constable Shahzad Ahmed, while ASI Fahad Rasheed, Constable Umair Akram, and Constable Moin Rafiq have each received Rs. 500,000. Additionally, Constable Muhammad Abrar has been granted Rs. 250,000, and Constable Kashif Raza has been provided Rs. 100,000 for medical treatment.
The funds were approved by the Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PJA successfully concludes its 40th batch of pre-service training3 minutes ago
-
677 criminal gangs busted this year so far3 minutes ago
-
Priority funding being ensured for best health facilities: DC3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for acid attack on his ex-wife3 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan inspects driving school, test center in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
District admin prioritizes resolving public grievances at doorstep3 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3.35m released for cops medical treatment3 minutes ago
-
Man held for woman's kidnap attempt13 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits two men in acid attack case13 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive launched to protect livestock from diseases13 minutes ago
-
Exchange of Shakil Afridi with Dr Aafia not feasible: IHC told23 minutes ago
-
ATC awards 5-year jail in explosives case23 minutes ago