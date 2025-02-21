Open Menu

Rs. 3.35m Released For Cops Medical Treatment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved the release of an additional Rs. 3.35 million to cover medical expenses for police personnel injured in the line of duty.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 1.

5 million has been allocated for Constable Shahzad Ahmed, while ASI Fahad Rasheed, Constable Umair Akram, and Constable Moin Rafiq have each received Rs. 500,000. Additionally, Constable Muhammad Abrar has been granted Rs. 250,000, and Constable Kashif Raza has been provided Rs. 100,000 for medical treatment.

The funds were approved by the Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad.

