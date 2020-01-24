Rs 33.6 bn city uplift project Competitive and Livable City Of Karachi launched

Competitive and Livable City Of Karachi (CLICK) project at the total cost of Rs 33.6 billion ($240 Million) was launched here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Competitive and Livable City Of Karachi (CLICK) project at the total cost of Rs 33.6 billion ($240 Million) was launched here on Friday.

Out this amount, Rs 1.400 billion ($10 Million) is to be provided by Sindh Government through its Annual Development Programme and dollars 230 million will be financed by the World Bank under Investment Project Financing and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development as loan Sindh Government with execution period of six years from the date of commencement, told Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at a media briefing at Sindh Secretariat.

Besides WB mission led by WB's Regional Director John Romi, Sindh Secretaries for Local Government, and Excise and Taxation and Heads of Municipal Committees were also present.

The Minister said Sindh Government has sought financial assistance from of World Bank for improving the operational functionality of the Local Councils including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipal Corporations, and District Councils in Karachi.

After successful execution in Karachi, the project would be updated to the entire province.

Three key project components of this project are: improvement of capacity for infrastructure improvement of Local Councils of Karachi under Local Government Department with project component amounting to dollar 181.86 million - improvement of urban property tax system through Excise and Taxation Department with project component amounting to dollar 40.4 million-- Sindh Investment Portal through Investment Department with project component amounting to dollars 17.2 million, he said.

The Minister said the project aimed to support LG Department for institutional development governance in KMC, six DMCs and one District Counsel to strengthen their financial resources for infrastructure development capacity, establishment of Public Private Partnership - PPP Mode in Local Government Department -technical assistance for Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

He said Local Councils would prepare sub-projects under the project for following key interventions: road infrastructure 35 percent, urban storm water drainage 15%, parks and public spaces 20%, public spaces 10% and firefighting and disaster management 10 percent.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah informed that the agreement in this regard was signed on November 26, 2019 and that the office would be established and technical staff would be hired within one month.

He said the above schemes/project would executed through Local Councils and the funds would be released on the basis of performance of these councils.

To a media question, the Minister said first the existing infrastructure would be improved/upgraded.

To another query, he said 65 MGD scheme to supply water to Karachi from Haleji lake would be completed soon. Sindh government was also working on desalination project.

Provincial Secretary for local Governments Roshan Ali Shaikh regretted that unlike other international cities Karachi lacked good standard. But, he continued, now WB was with Sindh Government and the situation would be improved.

He said Rs 300 billion projects were in line for the city to be stated over next two years.

WB's Regional Director Jahn Romi the population throughout the world was fast moving to the urban areas and this had posed challenge bringing matching infrastructure, creating jobs and other required facilities. Around two billion people had moved to cities over two decades.

He said Karachi also lacked required transport facilities. Now, Federal and Provincial governments and many development agencies were engaged in the uplift of this international city.

He said the answer to prosperity of a country was urbanization and uplift of infrastructure.