Rs 336.3 Mln To Be Spent On 4 Schemes Of Road Construction: Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:48 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said on Saturday that Rs 336.3 million will be spent on four new schemes of the construction of 14 kilometer roads in district Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said on Saturday that Rs 336.3 million will be spent on four new schemes of the construction of 14 kilometer roads in district Mianwali.

The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) here which was attended by SE Highways Nasar Mehmood, SE Building Suhail Akram, SE Irrigation Ejaz Ahmad, director development Qadeer Ahmad and deputy Commissioner Mianwali Nasir Mehmood Bashir.

The meeting was briefed that 3 kilometer road from Sultan Khel to Wanda Bhekhe Khel will be constructed with the cost of Rs 56.

8 million, 4 kilometers road from Alif Khel to Chabbari via Muhabbat Khel will be constructed with the cost of Rs 146 million ,Rs 68.2 million being spent on 2.5 kilometer road from Sikandra Khel to Ludaba and Rs. 65.3 million on the construction of 4 kilometer road from Ahmad Khan road to Dera Matee Ullah.

Further 23 schemes of repair/construction of 155 kilometer road were presented in the meeting for approval with an estimated amount Rs.2.65 billion.

