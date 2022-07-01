Rs 336m budget approved for UET Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNSUET) Multan Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar approved Rs 336 million budget 2022-23 for the university at the 8th finance and planning committee meeting he chaired here Friday.

Prof. Dr. Mansoor Sarwar who is also the VC of UET Lahore said that MNSUET Multan would be shifted to Lar campus this year promising that all facilities would be made available to students there.

He said that MNSUET Multan was emerging as successful university adding that it passed out countless students who are pursuing their professional careers successfully.

The MNSUET Multan was a gift for the people of south Punjab and it would soon be brought at par with the UET Lahore in all respects. Registrar MNSUET Multan Dr. Asim Omar, Treasurer Rafiq Farooqui, HEC representative Ghulam Nabi, additional secretary Shahid Zaman, deputy secretary finance Asif Niazi, and Dr. Shabana Afzal were in attendance.