Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water Scheme For Havelian Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian approved

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that the issue of water supply for Havelian city has been solved with a funding of Rs 3.3 billion for the Gravity Flow Water Scheme (GFWS).

According to the details, the fund had been approved for Gravity Flow Scheme in collaboration with the Korean government, which has also issued a tender for the consultancy of the project.

After the completion of the GFWS in Abbottabad now the water supply issues for Havelain and surrounding areas would be resolved on a permanent basis.

The minister once again got approval of another mega project for the people of his constituency water supply scheme and have won the hearts of the people.

The GFWS was announced in 2017-18 in collaboration with the Korean government, but no funds were approved for it during the last five years.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi got the funds approved in a short span of two months after taking the charge as a minister and the tender has also been issued.

The people of Havelian and surrounding areas thanked Murtaza Javed Abbasi and said that he has done a great job and exercised his right to represent the people in an efficient manner and resolved a long-standing issue.

