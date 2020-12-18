Rs 33m Sarafa Bazaar facelift to begin soon under Walled City Project

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The renovation/conservation of traditional and old Multan's jewelry market or Sarafa Bazaar would begin soon inside the old walled city under Walled City Project at a cost of around Rs 33 million.

The funding for the project was provided under the Pak-Italian Sustainable Debt for Development Swap Agreement (PISDA) and the project is expected to complete in four-month period from the date of its execution, a Walled City Project official said.

He said that the project has been awarded to a contractor, however, work order expected to be issued sometime next week.

Another official said that buildings on both sides of Sarafa Bazaar up to a length of eighty (80) meters from Musafir Khana onwards would be renovated while the older buildings would be conserved.

He said that the façade of buildings on both sides of Sarafa Bazaar would be renovated. There are three old buildings which would undergo conservation under supervision of experts.

He said that outers of the split unit air-conditioners would be shifted from walls to the roofs, urban sheds to be installed to save citizens from sunlight, the steps from road to shops to be dismantled and replaced by moving steps so that these could be rolled up when the shops are closed to provide more space to pedestrians and bike riders. A tuff tile or concrete tile floor would be laid up to a length of 80 meters, officials said.

It may be noted that Musafir Khana and some part of Sarafa Bazaar besides centuries old Haram Gate have already undergone conservation under the Walled City Project.