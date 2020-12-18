UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 33m Sarafa Bazaar Facelift To Begin Soon Under Walled City Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Rs 33m Sarafa Bazaar facelift to begin soon under Walled City Project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The renovation/conservation of traditional and old Multan's jewelry market or Sarafa Bazaar would begin soon inside the old walled city under Walled City Project at a cost of around Rs 33 million.

The funding for the project was provided under the Pak-Italian Sustainable Debt for Development Swap Agreement (PISDA) and the project is expected to complete in four-month period from the date of its execution, a Walled City Project official said.

He said that the project has been awarded to a contractor, however, work order expected to be issued sometime next week.

Another official said that buildings on both sides of Sarafa Bazaar up to a length of eighty (80) meters from Musafir Khana onwards would be renovated while the older buildings would be conserved.

He said that the façade of buildings on both sides of Sarafa Bazaar would be renovated. There are three old buildings which would undergo conservation under supervision of experts.

He said that outers of the split unit air-conditioners would be shifted from walls to the roofs, urban sheds to be installed to save citizens from sunlight, the steps from road to shops to be dismantled and replaced by moving steps so that these could be rolled up when the shops are closed to provide more space to pedestrians and bike riders. A tuff tile or concrete tile floor would be laid up to a length of 80 meters, officials said.

It may be noted that Musafir Khana and some part of Sarafa Bazaar besides centuries old Haram Gate have already undergone conservation under the Walled City Project.

Related Topics

Multan Road Jewelry Split May Market From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

44 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

46 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

58 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White Houseâ€™s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.