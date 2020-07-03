Rs 3.4 mln distributed among Investigation officials, employees

District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas distributed Rs 3.4 millions among officials and employees of investigation department over excellent performance

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas distributed Rs 3.4 millions among officials and employees of investigation department over excellent performance.

According to details, DPO along with SP Investigation Masood Gujjar and DSP Headquarters Saadullah Khan disbursed over Rs 2.9 million among Investigation officials across the district in line with investigative expenditures.

Similarly, Nadeem also distributed Rs five lac cash and commendatory certificates among police officials and personnel over their excellent performance.

The officials who got prizes included SHO Sarwar Shaheed Aslam Khan, SHO Kot Addu Abdul Kareem, SHO Daira Asmat Abbas and others.

Speaking on this occasion, DPO said that the step in shape of token money was taken to encourage police staff. This step will help to boost the morale and to improve the performance of police.