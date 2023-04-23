UrduPoint.com

Rs 3.4 Mln Fare Refunded To Passengers

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Around Rs 3.4 million in fares and more was refunded to passengers, by ensuring their safety and comfortable travel before Eid-ul-Fitr and during the festive holidays on motorways and highways.

According to IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khowaja, the safety and comfortable travel of passengers was ensured before Eid and during the holidays.

More than Rs. 3.

4 million fare was returned to the passengers and stern actions were taken against overloading and overcharging vehicles on motorways and highways, he said.

He said a total of 2,495 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging, whereas 5,677 public service vehicles were fined for overloading.

Making travel on motorways and highways safe and comfortable was the top priority of the Motorway Police, Khowaja maintained.

