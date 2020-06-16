Rs 3.40bln Ehsaas aid given to deserving families

Under the Ehsaas aid distribution programme, Rs 3.40 billion has been distributed among 276,907 deserving families in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas aid distribution programme, Rs 3.40 billion has been distributed among 276,907 deserving families in the district so far.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifah Shajia here Tuesday during her surprise visit to various Ehsaas centres.

She said that financial aid was being distributed transparently among deserving people at 20 Ehsaas centres, set up in various parts of the district.