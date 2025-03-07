Open Menu

Rs. 340m Funds Released For Mayo Hospital Medicines

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government has released an amount of Rs 340 million for the purchase of medicines for Mayo Hospital.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the Finance Department has granted permission to reallocate funds originally designated for pay and allowances of vacant posts in the hospital.

This step has been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential medicines.

Despite the availability of additional funds in Mayo Hospital’s budget, they were not utilized efficiently, prompting the government to take immediate action. The Finance Department has now issued orders for the reallocation of these funds to address the shortage of medicines and improve patient care.

