Rs 3.41 Bln Distributed Among 253,449 Registered Families Under Ehsaas Programme

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:14 PM

Rs 3.41 bln distributed among 253,449 registered families under Ehsaas programme

An amount of Rs 341 billion was distributed among 253,449 registered families under Ehsaas programme in all the four districts of Faisalabad division by Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 341 billion was distributed among 253,449 registered families under Ehsaas programme in all the four districts of Faisalabad division by Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that 181 counters had been set up at 52 Ehsaas centers across the division for the distribution of financial aid among deserving families.

As many as Rs 12,000 is being given to each family after verification through bio-metric.

He said that in district Faisalabad, financial aid had been disbursed among 132,400 families, in district Chiniot 32,599; in district Jhang 55,692 and in district Toba Tek Singh 32,808 families.

