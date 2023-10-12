Open Menu

Rs. 345.2m Fine Imposed On 2,739 Electricity Thieves: FESCO

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 07:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs. 345.2 million fine on 2,739 electricity thieves during the last 34 days.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that FESCO launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister for Energy (Power Division) and, during 34 days of the campaign, caught 2,739 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs. 345.2 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 7.592 million in addition to recovering Rs.167.1 million from them. FESCO also got cases registered against 2,633 accused whereas the police arrested 2,153 electricity thieves, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking power pilferage and caught 53 electricity thieves during the last 24 hours, who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.5.367 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 114,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 925 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

114.7 million under 2.484 million detection units.

He said that 266 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 993,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.41.8 million.

Similarly, 264 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 677,000 detection units amounting to Rs.35.2 million.

In Chiniot district, 314 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 929,000 detection units amounting to Rs.35.8 million.

Meanwhile, more than 267,000 detection units amounting to Rs.11.1 million was imposed on 82 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 313 electricity thieves were caught and more than 667,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31.1 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 312 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 782,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.34.4 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 216 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 590,000 detection units amounting to Rs.30.8 million, he added.

