Rs 34.6m Ehsaas Scholarships Distributed Among 449 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships worth Rs 34.6 million have been distributed among 449 BS students of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

A university spokesperson said on Tuesday that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq Farooq disbursed the scholarship cheques and congratulated their recipients.

She also advised them to focus on their education so that they could play their pivotal role in national progress and prosperity.

University Registrar Ms Rahat Afza, Director Advance Studies Dr. Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Treasurer GCWUF Dr. Nousheen Syed and Student Financial Aid Officer Ms Asma Zaheer were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

