Rs 34.7 mln benevolent fund approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Welfare Committee approved benevolent fund of Rs 34.7 million under different heads to government employees.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir here on Thursday..

In the meeting,a total of 629 cases under daughter marriage grant and widow assistance were approved, in which a cheque of Rs.55000 was given to each 604 employees,Rs 100,000 to each 14 employees, Rs 15,000 to each 10 employees while a grant of Rs 20,000 was given to widow.

The DC appreciated the performance of staffers for compiling records of present and retired government employees in a transparent manner.