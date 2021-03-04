Rs 348,000 fine imposed over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of City district administration imposed Rs 348,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in the provincial capital here on Thursday.

According to City administration's spokesman, Magistrates inspected around 1299 points and found 160 violations.

Cases were registered against 20 violators.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.