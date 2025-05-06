Rs 3.48m recovered in Mill heist

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The police arrested two suspects involved in a theft at Sharif Rice Mill

and recovered Rs 3.48 million.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on April 8 when unidentified accused

broke through the rear wall of the Sharif Rice Mill on Gumerali Road, Mangowal, and stole 290 sacks

of Super Basmati rice.

Using forensic evidences, Safe City surveillance footage, and modern investigative tools, the team

identified and arrested two suspects, Zafar Iqbal and Abdul Rehman, of Bhikho, Mandi Bahauddin.