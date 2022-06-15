Rs 35 billion allocated for justice administration in Punjab

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 35.294 billion for the administration of justice in the 2022-23 budget announced here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 35.294 billion for the administration of justice in the 2022-23 budget announced here on Wednesday.

According to budget documents, Rs 7.155 billion is estimated budget for the Lahore High Court whereas Rs 28.139 billion has been reserved for the lower judiciary, including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of small causes, labour courts, Punjab Appellate Tribunal-II Multan, Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore, Attorneys/legal services, advocate general office, solicitor department, Mufassil Establishment and Punjab Judicial academy.

The budget amount would be spent on pay and allowances of the employees, operating expenses, employees retirement benefits, physical assets and maintenance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 7.31 per cent more thanthe amount spent in budget 2021-22 for administration of justice.

In budget 2021-22, the government had spent Rs 32.891 billion for justice administration.