Rs 3.5 bln given to deserving families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of 3.5 billion rupees has been distributed among 280,000 deserving families in the district under Ehsaas cash emergency programme.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Afifah Shajia on Wednesday during her visit to various Ehsaas centers here. She said that financial aid was being distributed transparently among deserving people from 20 Ehsaas centers set up in the district.