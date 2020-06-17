UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 3.5 Bln Given To Deserving Families

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:34 PM

Rs 3.5 bln given to deserving families

An amount of 3.5 billion rupees has been distributed among 280,000 deserving families in the district under Ehsaas cash emergency programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of 3.5 billion rupees has been distributed among 280,000 deserving families in the district under Ehsaas cash emergency programme.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Afifah Shajia on Wednesday during her visit to various Ehsaas centers here. She said that financial aid was being distributed transparently among deserving people from 20 Ehsaas centers set up in the district.

Related Topics

Visit From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

2 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

2 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

3 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.