Rs 3.5 Mln Fine Imposed Over Violation Of Election Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The monitoring officers (MOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imposed Rs 3.503 million on contesting candidates over violation of the code of conduct by the candidates.

According to official data released here, Rs 695,000 fine imposed in Peshawar division, Rs 765,000 in Malakand division, Rs 369,000 in the Hazara division, Rs 255, 000 in Mardan division, Rs 844,000 in Kohat, Rs 205,000 in Bannu division and Rs 370,000 in DI Khan Division.

APP/adi

