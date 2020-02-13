UrduPoint.com
Rs 350,000 Fine Imposed On 3 Marriage Halls In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Rs 350,000 fine imposed on 3 marriage halls in Sialkot

Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool imposed Rs 350,000 fine on three marriage halls in the city over violation of the one dish policy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool imposed Rs 350,000 fine on three marriage halls in the city over violation of the one dish policy.

She told the media that Rs 100,000 fine was imposed each on two marriage halls: Diwan-e-Khas Marriage Hall and Mehak Palace, while Rs 150,000 fine was imposed on Jasmine Marquee over violation of one dish policy in Sialkot.

