Rs 353.43 Bln Investment In Punjab Construction Projects To Generate Rs 1,767.15 Bln Economic Activities, Prime Minister Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that the investment of Rs 353.43 billion in the construction sector projects in Punjab would generate economic activities worth Rs 1,767.15 billion and create 315,678 job opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that the investment of Rs 353.43 billion in the construction sector projects in Punjab would generate economic activities worth Rs 1,767.15 billion and create 315,678 job opportunities.

The prime minister, who presiding over the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, was briefed about the promotion of construction activities in the country and the fast pace process of approvals by the provincial governments.

The Chief Secretary Punjab told the prime minister that the applications of construction on 87.

03 million square feet in the province, including Lahore (38%) and Metropolitan Corporation (22%), Rawalpindi (18%), Faisalabad (11%), and Multan (10%) had so far been received.

It was told that with the approval of construction at 41.07 million square feet so far, the construction activities in all the districts of Punjab were going on.

The chief secretary further informed the meeting that 11,349 out of 17,692 applications received at the portal regarding construction had been approved.

