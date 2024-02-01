Rs 3.53m Fine Imposed On 704 Profiteers In January
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district administration imposed Rs Rs 3.53 million fine on 704 profiteers, registered 12 cases and sealed 63 shops and godowns in January 2024 during the ongoing crackdown.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain told the media on Thursday that 40 price control magistrates including assistant commissioners in four tehsils conducted inspections of 63,585 shops in different markets and shopping centres.
He said action was also taken against two persons over hoarding and three over adulteration in the past month.
He directed the price control magistrates to make the checking process more efficient.
