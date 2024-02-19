Open Menu

Rs 35.6 Bln Program Being Launched To Eradicate Fatal Diseases: Caretaker Federal Minister For Health, Dr Nadeem Jan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Rs 35.6 bln program being launched to eradicate fatal diseases: Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that a mega project worth Rs35.6 billion was being launched to eradicate fatal diseases including sugar, HIV AIDs and hepatitis in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that a mega project worth Rs35.6 billion was being launched to eradicate fatal diseases including sugar, HIV AIDs and hepatitis in the country.

He said that a Rs six billion program has been prepared for the control of sugar disease besides projects were being launched for the eradication of AIDs HIV.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating a modern labour room at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotkay in Charsadda district.

The minister said that providing the best healthcare facilities to patients at their doorsteps was the top priority of the government.

He said that basic health units are being strengthened in terms of medical staff, equipment and medicines.

The minister said the promise of rehabilitation of the flood-affected BHU has been fulfilled and termed the cooperation of the World Health Organization for rehabilitation of the BHU as highly praiseworthy.

Nadeem Jan said that people of the area would now get quality treatment and medicine facilities at their doorsteps.

The minister said responsibilities rest on the shoulders of officials of the health department to ensure the best use of the BHU for the betterment of the people.

He said that timely availability of the staff and provision of better healthcare facilities was the prime responsibility of the health department.

"If the performance of BHUs is good then there will be minimum load on big hospitals and precious lives would be saved" he said.

He said that a mega project worth Rs35.6 billion was being launched in Pakistan to eradicate fatal diseases including sugar, HIV AIDs and hepatitis besides help its patients.

Nadeem Jan said that a Rs six billion program has been prepared for the control of sugar disease besides projects were being launched for the eradication of AIDs HIV and the patients of KhyberPakthunkhwa would also be benefited.

Later, the minister visited the basic health unit Akhun Dheri Charsadda and TB Hospital Baghdada in Mardan where he also inaugurated a training centre. The minister was briefed about these projects.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mardan Charsadda Government Best Top Billion Labour

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

7 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

7 minutes ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl pr ..

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339

4 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

4 minutes ago
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit aff ..

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

4 minutes ago
 Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address c ..

Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..

4 minutes ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

8 minutes ago
 Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

8 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

9 minutes ago
 Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaz ..

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan