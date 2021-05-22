UrduPoint.com
Rs 3.57m Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 3.57 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital during the last three weeks.

According to the district administration's spokesman on Saturday, price control magistrates inspected around 16,848 points and found 1,653 violations, while cases were also registered against 248 violators.

As many as 250 violators were arrested and 1,403 shopkeepers were imposed fines during price inspection.

Meanwhile, the district administration during a crackdown against the violators of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) sealed 1,431 shops, marriage halls, restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 1.185 million during last week. The team inspected 10,149 markets and transports while 299 cases were registered and 446 violators were arrested.

As many as 74 offices of private schools were also sealed.

