Rs 35.9 bn released for roads rehab in NA-53

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has released funds of Rs.35.9 billion under Roads Rehabilitation Program through which various major roads in NA-53 constituency will be reconstructed and rehabilitation. The reconstruction contracts have been awarded to the contractors in this regard.

According to the details, Rs.1.93 billion will be spent on reconstruction of the main road from Khawaja Corporation to Gorakhpur. The road plays an important linking role for frequent travelers on Adyala Road. The second important project of Gurja to Thalian road will be constructed with Rs. 62.88 millions.

The other projects including Chakri Ada-Bilawal Harnianwala Road will be reconstructed with an amount of Rs.200.47 million, whereas the road from the Jarrar Camp to Kachi Jorian will be completed with Rs. 200.29 million. Rs.100.

41 million will be spent on Harka -Bisali road, and Rs.60 million will be spent on reconstruction of Chakri-Dhadambar road. Rs.200 million will be spent on Jorian-Chakri road.

Another important and long awaited project is reconstruction of the road that connects Dhadambar with Nila Dulla for which Rs. 50.32 million will be spent. The Chak Bailey Khan Bypass Road will be rehabilitated with Rs. 90 million, whereas Chowk Pindori to Bhatta road will be reconstructed with an amount of Rs. 110.5 million.

Reconstruction of Rawat-Kallar Syedan Road is also among the funds recipients projects which will be completed with 220.73.

Engr Qamar ul islam Raja, Chairman District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi on Thursday said in a statement that the contractors have been instructed to immediately start the construction work for timely completion of all projects.