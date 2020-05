Rs 3.5b disbursed among 292,605 deserving families

An amount of Rs 3.5 billion has so far been disbursed among 292,605 deserving families in four districts of the Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Programme

This was said by Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here on Tuesday.

He said 181 counters were set up at 52 Ehsaas centers for distribution of financial aid among deserving people.

He said that in district Faisalabad, 154,002 deserving families got the financial aid, in district Chiniot 37,186 families, in Jhang 62,916 families while 38,501 families in district Toba Tek Singh had so far received the aid.