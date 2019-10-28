Rs 35b rural road schemes in progress, Minister lays foundation of Rs 60m road scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ): Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik laid foundation of Rs 60 million 5-km road scheme here Monday.

It was part of a Rs 35 billion initiative to link villages with urban areas for swift transportation of agriculture produce to markets,he said.

The five-kilometre road would link Multan with Kabir Pur through a link road from Pul Pir Wali, Bahawalpur road, to Kabir Pur, and it was part of a mega initiative of the government titled 'Naya Pakistan-Manzilain Aasaan' to benefit farming community, minister said while addressing the ceremony.

He said that first phase of the programme was in progress and second phase would begin from Jan 2020.

He said that government wishes to improve lifestyle of the rural population and committed to increase basic health units and more clean drinking water supply facilities through Aab-e-Pak authority.

He said that PTI government's policies were improving the national economy gradually,adding that budget deficit was shrinking and World Bank has given a positive ranking.

Dr. Akhtar Malik disclosed that government was contemplating a Fair Price Shops initiative to provide essential items to people at low prices,adding that this model would be enforced soon.

He strongly criticized Opposition's Azadi march and termed it as 'Fasadi march' which he added was doomed to fail.

"It was actually an attempt to save corruption-tainted money and to stop the country's development." "Maulana (Fazal Ur Rahman) should tell the people from where he has received funding for Azadi march?" the minister questioned.

Malik stated in categorical terms that the situation was quite under control of the government and all the arrangements were ready to protect the life and property of the people.

MPAs Malik Saleem Labar, Mian Tariq Abdullah besides notables including Mian Fayyaz Maral, Mian Khalid Bashir, Rana Imran Shamshad, Sheikh Muhammad Saleem, Mian Jamshed, Mahr Ashfaq, Najaf Khan Siyal, Chaudhry Abbas, Malik Altaf Arain, Mian Muhammad Nazar, Chaudhry Abbas and others were present.