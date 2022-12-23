Rs. 35m Business Incubation Center to be established in Mirpur Varsity: VC MUST

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 23 (APP):Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur, Brig. (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed, (Sitara e Imtiaz Military) Thursday said that every fresh graduate of the MUST varsity, will, indeed, emerge as an ambassador of the varsity by contributing in the development of the country.

Brigadier Younus Javed while highlighting major exceptional achievements of the University told APP, at the sideline of the 7th convocation of his University late Thursday, that 14933 graduates, 13875 BS, 1041 MS/ MPhils and 17 PhDs in different degree programs have been produced by Mirpur University.

"A total of 2784 students were awarded degrees this year including 2686 BS, 94 MS/ MPhil and 4 PhDs while 48 students were decorated with Gold Medals in the convocation.

Brig. (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed underlined that MUST faculty members have been contributing to the research field enormously. During the year 2021-2022, 332 research papers have been published in reputed international journals with total Impact Factor of 1072.888. We are highly focused that our research should be directed at solving local problems and finding solutions by exploiting indigenous resources.

The VC disclosed that ORIC MUST have successfully secured the funding of Rs. 35 million for the establishment of the business Incubation Centre of its own kind in the region to promote startup culture. The region has a huge potential for valuable startups as two of MUST Startups got top positions in USAID TIE Startup Competition last year. One of MUST's startups 'Selftech' got the Pasha Innovation award from PASHA ICT for its contribution to the field of Autonomous Vehicles. He said ORIC MUST successfully conducted the 1st Industrial Exhibition last year where stakeholders from national universities as well as industries participated.

It may be mentioned here that with the untiring efforts of the incumbent varsity management, the abandoned constrcution work has been resumed and continued at a fast pace. Academic Block-II (Basic and Social Sciences) besides three multi-story buildings for faculty and staff residences. Two state-of-the art student hostels building including one each for boys and girls with a housing capacity for 205 students each besides the residences, are scheduled to be completed by the end of March next year.