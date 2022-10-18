Rs 35mln benevolent fund disbursed among 1649 applicants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :District Benevolent Fund Board has disbursed an amount of Rs 35 million among 1,649 applicants as monthly grant till June 2022.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan said that the district benevolent fund board was speedily working on more applications of marriage, death, scholarships and monthly aid of government employees.