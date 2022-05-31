UrduPoint.com

Rs 35mln To Be Spent On Streetlights In FDA City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem has said that Rs 35 million would be spent on installation of streetlights in the FDA City

During a meeting here on Tuesday, he directed the FDA officers to concentrate on timely completion of development projects in the housing scheme so that allottees could be provided all necessary facilities.

He said that efforts have been accelerated to provide facility of electricity, streetlights, comprehensive security system and cleanliness.

He said that streetlights would be installed on 85-feet double road in addition to replacing the old lights in main boulevard area in the city.

He also directed the FDA officials to call tenders and complete streetlights project within three months by ensuring fair and transparent use of funds.

Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Admin Yasir Chattha, Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood, Deputy Director Engineering Talha Tabassum and others were also present in the meeting.

