Rs 3.6 Bln Programe Launched To Extend Basic Amenities To People Living At LoC: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:01 PM

Rs 3.6 bln Programe launched to extend basic amenities to people living at LoC: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that a comprehensive development programe of Rs 3.6 billion is being launched to extend basic amenities of life to the people living at the Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that a comprehensive development programe of Rs 3.6 billion is being launched to extend basic amenities of life to the people living at the Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to the party workers, he said under Prime Minister community infrastructure development program's developmental projects are being completed in every village to provide basic amenities of life to the people in the rural areas of the state.

He said during the four year of his government, solid measures were taken to establish the supremacy of the law and the constitution.

A network of roads from Bhimber to Taobutt was constructed to provide better communication facilities to the people as per promised in the manifesto of his party .

The Prime Minister said that a six member cabinet committee was set up to consult the party workers after visiting all the Constituencies they will submit its report.

He urged the party workers to prepare themselves for the next general election and project the government achievements in print and social media effectively.

Referring to the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir, the Prime Minister said occupied area had been passing through its critical phase and underlined the need for maintaining complete unity among the political forces to lead the current struggle to its logical conclusion.

