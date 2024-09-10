Open Menu

Rs 3.6 Mln Fines Imposed On Unfit PSVs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have imposed fines amounting to Rs 3.6 million on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a police spokesman, Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles.

Rawalpindi district Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 3393 PSVs and impounded 443 during last 16 days.

He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 3393 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 3.6 million on the rules violators.

He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

Legal action was taken against 258 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 24 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 30 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.

