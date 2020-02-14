Rs 36,000 fine imposed on profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur Zarmeena Wazir has imposed fine on selling items at expensive prices.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, the AC has visited markets of the Wadi Adda shahpur and reviewed the selling and prices of items.

TThe AC fined 9 shopkeepers a total of Rs 36,000 for violating the official prices and also warned them that if next time complaint about selling items at expensive rate are received, strict action will be taken against them.