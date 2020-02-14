UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 36,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Rs 36,000 fine imposed on profiteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur Zarmeena Wazir has imposed fine on selling items at expensive prices.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, the AC has visited markets of the Wadi Adda shahpur and reviewed the selling and prices of items.

TThe AC fined 9 shopkeepers a total of Rs 36,000 for violating the official prices and also warned them that if next time complaint about selling items at expensive rate are received, strict action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Fine Shahpur Market

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

5 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

5 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.