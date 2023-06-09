Rs 360.390 million allocated for Communications Division development projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 360.390 million for six development projects of the Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2023-24 ( excluding National Highway Authority).

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government had specified a total of 184.290 million for three ongoing schemes and Rs 176.100 million for three new schemes of the Communications Division.

Rs 92 million have been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of the construction of a dormitory for 200 students at Construction Technology Training Institute in Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs 47.240 million have been allocated for construction of National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) building for SSP/LHQs Sector-I on M-5 at Sher Shah Interchange (South Loop).

Among the new schemes, for acquisition of 106 kanal15 marla land for expansion of NHMP training college at Sheikhupura, Rs 120.390 millionhave been set aside.