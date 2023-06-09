UrduPoint.com

Rs 360.390 Million Allocated For Communications Division Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Rs 360.390 million allocated for Communications Division development projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 360.390 million for six development projects of the Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2023-24 ( excluding National Highway Authority).

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government had specified a total of 184.290 million for three ongoing schemes and Rs 176.100 million for three new schemes of the Communications Division.

Rs 92 million have been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of the construction of a dormitory for 200 students at Construction Technology Training Institute in Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs 47.240 million have been allocated for construction of National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) building for SSP/LHQs Sector-I on M-5 at Sher Shah Interchange (South Loop).

Among the new schemes, for acquisition of 106 kanal15 marla land for expansion of NHMP training college at Sheikhupura, Rs 120.390 millionhave been set aside.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Motorway Sheikhupura NHA Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

3 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

4 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

8 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

30 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.