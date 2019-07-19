Rs, 360.50 mln approved for development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Kalat Division & Chairman Divisional Coordination Committee Hafiz Tahir here on Friday chaired a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee and approved 360.50 million rupees for development of Lasbella, Awaran and other districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division & Chairman Divisional Coordination Committee Hafiz Tahir here on Friday chaired a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee and approved 360.50 million rupees for development of Lasbella, Awaran and other districts.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Shabir Ahmed Mangal, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Hussain Jan Baloch, Divisional Director Local Government Kalat Division Abdul Qayyum Umrani, SE C&W Faiz Muhammad, Chief Officer District Council Lasbella Manzoor Ahmed Mangal, ADLG District Awaran Ghulam Qadir, Chief Officer District Council Awaran Kifayatullah, Chief Officer Bella, Abdul Majeed Mirwani, Chief Officer Awaran Nisar Ahmed, ADC Lasbella Farahn Sulaiman, AC Hub Capitan retired Mehrullah Badeni, Administrator Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Hub Jalil Ahemd Zehri, Assistant Director P and D Muhammad Sadiq Notani, Chief Officer Winder Muhammad Anwar Baloch, Chief Officer Uthal Muhammad Khan, Assistant Local Government Kalat Division Babu Abdul Wahid Mosiani and other related officials attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Officials briefed the meeting about the problems being faced in the areas regarding ongoing development schemes.Rs 260 million have been allocated for various development projects for public welfare in District Council Lasbella and municipal committees & municipal corporations including drinking water, construct of linking roads, water bore, health & sanitation and street lights told Commissioner Kalat Division in the meeting.

Rs 50 million was approved for various public interest projects for industrial Hub area of Balochistan and Rs100 million were approved for Awaran Municipal Committee in which massive funds were kept for ensuring supplying of clean water to people in the areas by functioning water projects through installing of solar system.

Hafiz Tahir said comprehensive plan was being made to improve cleansing of Balochistan's Industrial Hub areas and to reduce pressure of traffic in the areas, letters were being sent to provincial government to approve a special grant for the area.

He said a plan was also made to launch weekly cleaning campaigns in all the cities including Hub and Kalat in which all segment of society including scholars and media should play their vital role.

Commissioner Kalat Division also directed relevant sectors and officials including engineers' officers to maintain standard of ongoing development schemes for ensuring sustainability of these projects in order to get beneficial of schemes to people in the areas.

He also instructed officers that transparency of these schemes would be ensured.

DCs were also directed to monitor ongoing development schemes in their respective areas for welfare of public.

DC Lasbella Shabir Ahmed Mangal said in the briefing that various development projects including Chief Minister's development package, healthcare facilities, water, construction of roads, sewerage lines, street lights and other ongoing schemes would be completed soon in Hub City and Lasbella.

Work of Hub Bypass was underway which will help to maintain smooth traffic flow in the area, DC Shabir said.