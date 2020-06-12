UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 360.908 Million Earmarked For Information And Broadcasting Division Under PSDP 2020-2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:07 PM

Rs 360.908 million earmarked for Information and Broadcasting Division under PSDP 2020-2021

Federal Government has allocated Rs 360.908 million for Information and Broadcasting Division under the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Government has allocated Rs 360.908 million for Information and Broadcasting Division under the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021.

According to the budget document released on Friday, the government has specified Rs 300 million for nine ongoing schemes and Rs 60.908 million, including Rs 50 million foreign aid for one new scheme of Information and Broadcasting Division.

For modernization of camera and production equipment of PTV, Rs 100 million have been allocated and for establishment of 100 KW Medium Wave Radio Station in Gwadar Rs 40 million have been earmarked.

Rs 40 million each have been allocated for rehabilitation of Medium Wave services from Muzaffarabad (AJK)and replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur.

Rs 25.412 million have been earmarked for rebroadcast station, at Kharan (Balochistan).

For only new scheme of the division, a pilot project DTMB-A-Digitalization of Terrestrial Network of ptv (Chinese Grant inAid) Rs 60.918 million have been allocated out of which Rs 50 millionis foreign aid and Rs 10.908 million local component.

Related Topics

Balochistan China Budget Gwadar Kharan Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Million PTV

Recent Stories

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

27 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

41 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

56 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

56 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 5 bln for Climate Change divisio ..

5 seconds ago

Federal Govt unveils Rs1.324 trillion development ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.