Rs 360.908 million earmarked for Information and Broadcasting Division under PSDP 2020-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Government has allocated Rs 360.908 million for Information and Broadcasting Division under the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021.

According to the budget document released on Friday, the government has specified Rs 300 million for nine ongoing schemes and Rs 60.908 million, including Rs 50 million foreign aid for one new scheme of Information and Broadcasting Division.

For modernization of camera and production equipment of PTV, Rs 100 million have been allocated and for establishment of 100 KW Medium Wave Radio Station in Gwadar Rs 40 million have been earmarked.

Rs 40 million each have been allocated for rehabilitation of Medium Wave services from Muzaffarabad (AJK)and replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur.

Rs 25.412 million have been earmarked for rebroadcast station, at Kharan (Balochistan).

For only new scheme of the division, a pilot project DTMB-A-Digitalization of Terrestrial Network of ptv (Chinese Grant inAid) Rs 60.918 million have been allocated out of which Rs 50 millionis foreign aid and Rs 10.908 million local component.