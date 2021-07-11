UrduPoint.com
Rs 360b Package To Address Grievances Of Neglected Areas: CM

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Rs 360b package to address grievances of neglected areas: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of the country, a balanced district development package of Rs 360 billion had been introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that the package would redress grievances of the neglected areas, adding that the previous government kept pending the new Punjab Assembly building project for 15 years. He said prejudice of former rulers had resulted in increase in the cost of the project. The PTI government completed the project by providing a substantial funds of Rs 2.5 billion, he added.

The chief minister stated that work on Wazirabad Cardiology unit was started in 2006 and the same was kept pending for 15 years, adding that the PTI government completed that project by providing funds of Rs 3.5 billion, and 650,000 patients had so far been treated at that institute.

