UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 360m Fruit Project To Extend Subsidy To 15 Nurseries For Modernization

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:29 PM

Rs 360m fruit project to extend subsidy to 15 nurseries for modernization

Punjab government would extend Rs 300,000 subsidy each to fifteen registered nurseries in as many districts for their modernized operations under a Rs 360 million project to increase fruit production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government would extend Rs 300,000 subsidy each to fifteen registered nurseries in as many districts for their modernized operations under a Rs 360 million project to increase fruit production.

Agriculture spokesman said that in addition to financial support, the nurseries would also get saplings or plant cuttings from the official germplasm unit. The nursery owners would be able to invest the amount in developing modern sheds/tunnels and acquire modern nursery tools, says an official release.

The districts to be covered under the project included Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bakhar, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Mandi Bahaudsin, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

However, to be able to avail the benefit, it is mandatory for the nurseries to have remained involved in plant nurturing for at least during last three years, have all basic facilities of a nursery, are capable to produce fruit plants and supply as per demand and have documented record of the sale of saplings.

Those nursery owners interested in availing the opportunity can obtain forms from the office of agriculrure extension and file the application on or before May 5, 2021, the last date for submitting forms, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Sale Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh May All From Million

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative hosts panel discussion on importa ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccination of cops begins

1 minute ago

EU Says OKed 779 Requests to Export 148Mln Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Millions vote in final phase of marathon India pol ..

1 minute ago

'Abandoned' Renault workers press strike over foun ..

1 minute ago

First Test: Zimbabwe out for 176 at tea

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.