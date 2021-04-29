Rs 360m fruit project to extend subsidy to 15 nurseries for modernization

Punjab government would extend Rs 300,000 subsidy each to fifteen registered nurseries in as many districts for their modernized operations under a Rs 360 million project to increase fruit production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government would extend Rs 300,000 subsidy each to fifteen registered nurseries in as many districts for their modernized operations under a Rs 360 million project to increase fruit production.

Agriculture spokesman said that in addition to financial support, the nurseries would also get saplings or plant cuttings from the official germplasm unit. The nursery owners would be able to invest the amount in developing modern sheds/tunnels and acquire modern nursery tools, says an official release.

The districts to be covered under the project included Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bakhar, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Mandi Bahaudsin, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

However, to be able to avail the benefit, it is mandatory for the nurseries to have remained involved in plant nurturing for at least during last three years, have all basic facilities of a nursery, are capable to produce fruit plants and supply as per demand and have documented record of the sale of saplings.

Those nursery owners interested in availing the opportunity can obtain forms from the office of agriculrure extension and file the application on or before May 5, 2021, the last date for submitting forms, the release concluded.