Rs 361,750 Fine Imposed On Brick-kilns, Industries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:39 PM

The anti-smog teams of the district environment department imposed Rs 361,750 fine on brick-kiln owners, industries and farmers for burning residue of crops on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-smog teams of the district environment department imposed Rs 361,750 fine on brick-kiln owners, industries and farmers for burning residue of crops on Thursday.

The teams imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on five brick-kilns -- Anwar Bricks, Hadayat Bricks, Danish Bricks, New VIP Bricks and another.

One person was fined Rs 50,000 over burning residue of crops and an industrial unit was also fined Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, the teams also imposed a fine of Rs 21,650 on 20 vehicles over smoke emitting.

