Rs 363.2 Mln Distributed Among 30,267 Women In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::An amount of Rs 363.2 million has been distributed among 30,267 deserving women under Ehsaas Imdad Program during three days at 18 centers of district Faisalabad.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while talking to the media persons here on Sunday.

He said that on first day 6,847 women, second day 11,313 and third day 12,107 women were disbursed Rs 12,000 each after biometric verification process in a short time.

He informed that drinking water, washroom facilities and other necessary arrangements were updated in the centers and assistant commissioners were supervising all the arrangements regularly.

He also said that anti-corona measures were taken at the centers besides ensuring social distancing among the applicant women.

